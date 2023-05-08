ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

May 08, 2023 11:47 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - Chandigarh

The IAF chief had visited the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre last month to review its progress

PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the first-of-its-kind Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre in Chandigarh on May 8, officials said.

The Centre has been set up under a memorandum of understanding between the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the IAF which was signed last year.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher were also present on the occasion.

Spread over 17,000 square feet, this is the first heritage centre of the IAF and depicts its role in various wars, including in 1965, 1971 and the Kargil war, and the Balakot air strike through murals and memorabilia.

Its exhibits will be a source of inspiration for future generations and will showcase the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force, officials said.

Related Topics

Chandigarh / defence

