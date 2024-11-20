 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with Chinese counterpart in Laos

Rajnath Singh began his three-day visit to Vientiane on Wednesday, primarily to attend a meeting of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus)

Published - November 20, 2024 05:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
 The meeting between Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun took place in the capital city of Laos on the sidelines of a conclave of 10-nation ASEAN grouping and some of its dialogue partners. Photo: X/@ANI

 The meeting between Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun took place in the capital city of Laos on the sidelines of a conclave of 10-nation ASEAN grouping and some of its dialogue partners. Photo: X/@ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) held delegation-level talks with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Vientiane, weeks after Indian and Chinese militaries completed disengagement of troops from two last face-off points in eastern Ladakh.

The meeting took place in the capital city of Laos on the sidelines of a conclave of 10-nation ASEAN grouping and some of its dialogue partners.

Also read | G-20 summit: EAM Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang discuss resumption of direct flights, return of journalists, tourists and pilgrims

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh holding bilateral meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Mr Dong Jun in Vientiane, Lao PDR," Mr. Singh's office said on 'X'.

Indian and Chinese militaries completed the disengagement exercise in Demchok and Depsang late last month after the two sides reached an agreement following a series of negotiations to resolve the festering border row.

The two sides also resumed patrolling activities in the two areas after a gap of almost four-and-a-half years.

Mr. Singh began his three-day visit to Vientiane on Wednesday, primarily to attend a meeting of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus).

India and China made ‘some progress’ in disengagement, says External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

ADMM-Plus is a platform comprising 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and its eight dialogue partners — India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States.

Laos is hosting the meeting in its capacity as the current chair of ADMM-Plus.

Published - November 20, 2024 05:30 pm IST

Related Topics

defence / India-China

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.