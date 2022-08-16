Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over several indigenous defence equipment to Indian Army

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over indigenously-developed Hand Held Thermal Imager (Uncooled) to the Indian Army in the presence of Army Chief General Manoj Pande, in New Delhi, on August 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 16 handed over several indigenously-developed equipment and systems to the Army which includes Future Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS), new generation anti-personnel mine ‘Nipun’, rugged and automatic communication system with enhanced capabilities, upgraded sights system for tanks, advanced thermal imagers and state-of-the art high mobility infantry protected vehicles and assault boats.

The equipment/systems have been jointly developed by Indian Army in collaboration with Defence Public Sector Undertakings, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Industry, a Defence Ministry statement said.

Stating that the infrastructural needs of the armed forces are increasing with constantly-changing times, Mr. Singh called for infrastructural development based on latest technology to help the forces remain prepared to deal with future challenges.

Under the F-INSAS the infantry soldier is being equipped with three primary sub-systems. The first sub-system is the modern state-of-the-art assault rifle along with day and night holographic and reflex sights and the sights are mounted on the weapon and also on helmet to enable a 360-degree visibility and accuracy in operational conditions, the statement explained. “In addition to the primary weapon system, the soldiers will also be kitted with multi-mode hand grenade which has also been procured indigenously along with multi-purpose knife,” it stated.

The second sub-system is protection system through a specially designed helmet and a bullet proof jacket while the third sub system consists of communication and surveillance system.

On the anti-personnel mine, the statement said the Army has been using vintage NMM 14 mines and with the Armament Research and Development Establishment, Pune, and the Indian industry, a new Indian mine named ‘Nipun’ has been developed.

This equipment gives enhanced visibility and range to the commanders of armoured columns. In T-90 tanks the older thermal sights had image intensification systems which had its own limitations and constraints the Ministry said, adding these limitations have been overcome by use of thermal imaging sight produced by India Optel Limited.

Solar Photovoltaic Energy Project

One of the most challenging terrain and operational sectors is the Siachen Glacier and complete power requirement in the area to operate various equipment was met only through captive generator supply, the Ministry said. A solar photo-voltaic plant has been installed to improve the overall energy requirements and also obviate dependence on fossil fuels which was virtually inaugurated by Mr. Singh.