Defence Minister Rajnath Singh concludes U.S. visit, describes Indian diaspora in U.S. as 'living bridge' between both nations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has concluded his visit to the United States, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday (August 26, 2024).

In the last event, Mr. Singh underlined India’s growth story in the last decade and described the Indian diaspora as a ‘living bridge’ between the two countries.

Interacting with the Indian diaspora from Memphis, Atlanta, Nashville, and other nearby areas, the Defence Minister lauded the achievements of the community members and their contribution to society, science and the economy, an official release of the Ministry of Defence said.

“He described them as a ‘living bridge’ between India and the US, fostering close relations and goodwill,” the official release read.

Mr. Singh also acknowledged the efforts of the Indian community in establishing an exhibit of Mahatma Gandhi and placing two honorary ‘Gandhi Way’ street signals near the National Civil Rights Museum on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019.

“In this last event of his US visit, Rajnath Singh underlined India’s growth story in the last decade and the immense potential with a promising future,” the press release read.

The Defence Minister visited the National Civil Rights Museum on August 25, the last day of his tour to the U.S. “The National Civil Rights Museum traces the history of the civil rights movement in the US from the 17th century to the present and is built around the site of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr in 1968,” the release added.

The museum also has a bust of Mahatma Gandhi, acknowledging his inspiration for non-violent struggle.

Rajnath Singh was on an official visit to the U.S. from August 23 to 26.

During his meeting with U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, the two leaders expressed happiness on the conclusion of the Security of Supplies Arrangement (SOSA), which encourages the defence industrial ecosystems of both countries to work together and enhances the supply chain resilience.

Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Lloyd Austin in the Pentagon, Washington, DC, on Friday. They held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral defence cooperation, industrial collaboration, regional security and other international issues.