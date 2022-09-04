Defence Minister Rajnath begins 5-day visit to Mongolia, Japan on Monday

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan beginning Monday with an aim to expand India’s defence and security ties with the two countries.

In Japan, Mr. Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will join their Japanese counterparts at the ‘2+2’ foreign and defence ministerial dialogue, people familiar with the matter said.

Mr. Singh will visit Mongolia from September 5 to 7 while his tour of Japan will be from September 8-9.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is learnt that the ‘2+2’ dialogue is planned for September 8.