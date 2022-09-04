Defence Minister Rajnath begins 5-day visit to Mongolia, Japan on Monday

The Minister will visit Mongolia from September 5 to 7 while his tour of Japan will be from September 8-9

PTI New Delhi:
September 04, 2022 10:36 IST

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan beginning Monday with an aim to expand India’s defence and security ties with the two countries.

In Japan, Mr. Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will join their Japanese counterparts at the ‘2+2’ foreign and defence ministerial dialogue, people familiar with the matter said.

Mr. Singh will visit Mongolia from September 5 to 7 while his tour of Japan will be from September 8-9.

It is learnt that the ‘2+2’ dialogue is planned for September 8.

