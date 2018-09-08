Defence Ministry confirms Bengaluru will host Aero India from February 20, 2019

more-in

The next edition of Aero India will be held in Bengaluru from February 20 to 24, 2019, Defence Ministry announced on Saturday ending confusion over change of date and venue.

“This five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition for the aerospace and defence industries with public air shows. Besides global leaders and big investors in aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think-tanks from across the world,” the ministry said in a statement.

There was much deliberation within the Ministry to shift the biennial air show to Uttar Pradesh. It was to be held later this year due to Lok Sabha polls. However, there were wide concerns and criticism that Lucknow doesn’t have the infrastructure in place to hold an exhibition of such magnitude.

Yelahanka Air Force station in Bengaluru has hosted all the 11 editions of Aero India so far and has emerged as a premier air show in Asia.

Besides giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry it would further the cause of Make in India, the ministry added.