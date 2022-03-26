Defence contract worth ₹887 crore inked for two multi-purpose vessels for Indian Navy

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral S. N. Ghormade, Additional Secretary and Director General Acquisition Pankaj Agarwal, and others during signing of contract between Ministry of Defence and M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd. for acquisition of Two Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs) for Indian Navy. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 26, 2022 02:36 IST

To be built by the L&T shipyard in Chennai, the first of its kind platform will perform multi-role support functions, Indian Navy says