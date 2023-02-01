Defence budget up by 13%; hike in allocation for pension

February 01, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Union Budget presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday allocated ₹5.94 lakh crore for the Defence Ministry, a 13% increase year-on-year from last year’s budget estimates.

Capital expenditure for military modernisation also saw a 6.7% rise by ₹10,230 crore year-on-year to ₹1.62 lakh crore. There was also a major hike in the allocation for defence pensions on account of the revision of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme.

The overall revised estimates for 2022-23 for defence stood at ₹5.85 lakh crore and this year’s allocation represents a 1.5% increase. Of this year’s defence budget, ₹2.7 lakh crore is for revenue expenditure, ₹1.38 lakh crore for pensions and ₹22,612 crore for defence (civil).

Of the ₹1.62 lakh crore set aside for capital expenditure, a 6.7% increase year-on-year, ₹37,242 crore has been earmarked for the Army, ₹52,804 crore for the Navy and ₹57,137 crore for the Indian Air Force (IAF). This represents a year-on-year increase of 16.32% for the Army, 10.96% for the Navy and 2.79% for the IAF. Budget documents show that the Defence Ministry has returned about ₹2,370 crore from the capital component, a major part accounted for by the IAF, which has unspent funds of ₹1,837 crore.

Capex for defence received a nominal 7% increase compared with the 33% rise in the country’s overall capital expenditure commitment, according to Gaurav Mehndiratta, partner and head, Aerospace and Defence, KPMG in India. “We believe the capex allocation misses a commensurate reflection of the government’s impetus on defence manufacturing,” he said.

New beneficiaries

The revised estimates of 2022-23 for pensions shot up by ₹33,719 crore to ₹1,53,415 crore following the Union Cabinet’s approval for the revision of the OROP scheme last December, which was pending since July 2019. The revision will benefit more than 25.13 lakh veterans and family pensioners, including over 4.52 lakh new beneficiaries.

The government has said arrears will be paid in four half-yearly instalments except beneficiaries in some special categories who will be paid in one instalment. The estimated annual expenditure for the implementation of the revised scheme has been calculated at approximately ₹8,450 crore, including Dearness Relief (DR) at 31%. Arrears from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022 have been calculated at approximately ₹23,638 crore as per the applicable DR, the government said, adding that this expenditure is over and above the ongoing spend on account of OROP.

Defence Budget Estimates (2023-24) Total allocation: ₹5.93 lakh crore Revenue allocation: ₹2.7 lakh crore Capital expenditure: ₹1.62 lakh crore Pension: ₹1.38 lakh crore Civil: ₹22,612 crore