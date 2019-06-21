Defections illegal, TDP tells RS chair

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Friday revised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) number even as a delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs called on Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu to ask him not to recognise the defected TDP members as part of the BJP.

Reduced to two

The BJP’s numbers in the Upper House now stand at 75 while the TDP is reduced to two members from an earlier strength of six MPs.

The action by the RS Secretariat follows the cognisance taken by the Rajya Sabha Chairman’s office where it noted that the breakaway faction of the TDP had sought the merger of the TDP legislature party under Section 4 of the Anti Defection Law.

But the TDP submitted a memorandum to Mr. Naidu in which it argued that there had been no political merger between the TDP and the BJP and that’s why the TDP Legislature Party in the Rajya Sabha cannot merge with the BJP.

“Having gone through the law what we now understand is, merger of a political party has to take place at only organisational level. It cannot take place at legislature party level. Since the TDP and BJP have not merged at the organisational level this is not a legal merger,” Mr. Galla told reporters after making their submissions.