Defeat divisive voices trying to obstruct India’s progress: Ajit Doval

At religious conference organised by Sufi body, resolution passed to ban organisations such as PFI

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval said on July 30 that a few people try to incite violence in the name of religion and ideology; this not only impacts the country but also has international ramifications.

Mr. Doval was speaking at Ajmer-based All India Sajjadnashin Council’s (AISC) inter-faith meeting, where a resolution was passed to ban organisations such as the Popular Front of India (PFI) that have been “indulging in anti-national activities”.

Such “elements and forces” were trying to obstruct India’s progress, he said. “Such divisive voices get amplified and one of the reasons for this is that most of you don’t oppose them vociferously and the acts of a small minority appears to become the voice of India,” said Mr. Doval, while pointing to the delegates present at the meeting.

He asked the members to not be mute spectators and work on the ground as an organisation to defeat the polarising voices. “Try to remove misunderstandings but also rectify the follies, if any.”

A message should reach every house and person that this country is for all where people of all faiths are free to practise their religion, he said.

“This has always been a liberal country, civilisationally also. You have to bring a revolution among people that no one can destroy the unity, sovereignty and integrity of the county. We have to build confidence that every Indian is safe here. We will sail together, we will sink together.”

The council’s resolution also said targeting any god, goddess or prophet during discussions or debate by anyone should be condemned and dealt with in accordance with law.

“Every religion has contributed to the growth of the country. We have to think what kind of India we will give to our future generations. You (religious leaders) have bigger responsibilities to shoulder,” Mr. Doval said.

The aim of the conference was to have discussions among the representatives of different faiths about the “growing religious intolerance” in India.