Defeat BJP to rein in inflation: Congress

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses the media in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on Saturday slammed the Modi government for an increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) in several categories from footwear to food delivery and urged voters to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections to tame inflation.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Centre had reduced excise on petrol and diesel after the BJP's defeat in bypolls in Himachal Pradesh and some other States and urged voters to usher in a low tax regime by exercising their franchise wisely.

Mr. Surjewala sought to credit the Congress for the GST Council's decision to defer the increase in GST on textiles from 5% to 12% and claimed that the taxes would be increased once elections to the five States were over.

"One has to remember that the proposal to increase GST on textiles has not been taken back, but only deferred. The decision may be put off by another month till the elections are over. Once the elections are over, the tax will be increased," he said.

The Congress spokesperson also said footwear, hiring taxis and auto-rickshaws using ride-hailing apps, ordering food using food delivery apps, drawing kits for children and withdrawing cash from ATMs has become costlier from January 1 due to increase in taxes.

Mr. Surjewala said the prices of tea, pulses, edible oil, cooking gas and even salt have increased since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

"Remember, if Modi is there, price rise will stay, the Modi government means high prices. Modi and inflation are harmful for the country," Mr. Surjewala said, urging voters to defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections.

He said the government was increasing taxes even before the budget was presented and could claim later to have presented a "tax-free budget".


