Defamation case | Rahul Gandhi moves Gujarat High Court against Surat sessions court order

April 25, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Surat sessions court had declined to stay Mr. Gandhi’s conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Gujarat High Court challenging the order of the Surat sessions court which had declined to stay his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark, a lawyer said.

Congress advocate BM Mangukia confirmed Gandhi (52) has filed an appeal in the HC here against the last week's order of the sessions court.

Editorial | Defamation perils: on the Rahul Gandhi case

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 sentenced the former Congress president to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code sections 499 and 500 (dealing with criminal defamation) in the 2019 case filed by Gujarat BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

Following the verdict, Mr. Gandhi, elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019, was disqualified as a Member of Parliament under provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

The Surat sessions court on April 20 rejected the Congress leader's application for a stay on his conviction.

Mr. Gandhi is currently on bail in the case.

