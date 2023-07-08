Rahul Gandhi defamation case | Gujarat High Court mum on societal interest in averting expensive election

July 08, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Gujarat High Court has refused to stay the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case while upholding the cause of “purity in politics”, but the judgment does not directly deal with the question of “societal interest” involved in averting an expensive and cumbersome election to a parliamentary constituency, as a number of previous judgements have done.

“It is now the need of the hour to have purity in politics,” Justice Hemant M. Prachchhak of the Gujarat High Court said on July 7, highlighting that the representatives of the people should be “men of clear antecedents”.

However, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas of the Kerala High Court had struck a middle path, while suspending the conviction of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal in an attempt-to-murder case in January.

Middle path

“It is necessary that purity in politics and, consequently, in democracy is required to be infused. The decriminalisation of politics is an essential requirement of every democracy. As a constitutional court, it is the bounden duty to advance the constitutional objectives, including purity in politics,” Justice Thomas observed. “However, those lofty principles cannot be the reason for denying the application of the principles of rule of law. The societal interest in averting an expensive election that too, when the elected candidate can continue for a limited period alone if the fresh election is conducted, cannot be brushed aside by this court. The societal interest and the need to have purity in politics and elections will have to be balanced,” he added.

The Kerala High Court had said that the ramifications of not suspending Mr. Faizal’s conviction were “drastic not only for the second petitioner [Faizal] but even for the nation… The cumbersome process of elections will have to be started, and the exorbitant cost of a parliamentary election will have to be borne by the nation and indirectly by the people of this country.”

Both the Gujarat and Kerala High Courts, however, agreed that the suspension of conviction was not the rule but only an exception resorted to in rare cases. The Supreme Court, if Mr. Gandhi appeals, may examine whether the case at hand comes under such an “exceptional” category where conviction would cause irreparable loss.

‘Enormous’ ramifications

Mr. Gandhi’s lawyers had referred to the Supreme Court’s decision in the Sayed Mohammed Noorul Ameer case, which had held that a sitting MP’s conviction fell within the category of rare and exceptional circumstances and that the ramifications of not suspending such a conviction were “enormous”.

They had argued that Mr. Gandhi’s utterances were mere “political hyperbole or satire”. He had already missed a parliamentary session and ran the risk of missing another; he would be unable to raise his democratic voice in the Parliament. If the conviction was not stayed, his disqualification would extend to a “virtually semi-permanent period”, they said.

The Congress leader’s team had also presented the decisions of multiple High Courts, all of which had held that failure to suspend the conviction of a sitting lawmaker would lead to “irreparable loss”, including the ruin of a political career and an untimely byelection to burden the public exchequer.

‘Only a statutory right’

The Gujarat High Court verdict, however, concluded that defamation was a “serious offence”. Mr. Gandhi’s utterances involved moral turpitude which affected the reputation of a large section of the society, it said, noting that Mr. Gandhi was a senior leader of the oldest political party in India whose every utterance gained large publicity.

On the loss of his right to represent his constituency, the High Court referred to the apex court’s decision in the Jyoti Basu case, which had said that the right to elect or to be elected was not a fundamental or common law right, but only a statutory right.

