Defamation case | Gujarat HC refuses to grant interim protection to Rahul Gandhi

May 02, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The Court of Justice Hemant Prachchhak observed that it is in the interest and fitness of the case that the matter be decided finally, and refused interim protection at this stage

Mahesh Langa
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Gujarat High Court on May 2, 2023, refused to grant interim protection to Mr. Gandhi on his plea seeking a stay on conviction in the criminal defamation case. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Gujarat High Court on May 2 reserved its orders in the plea filed by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his criminal revision plea filed seeking a stay on his conviction in the “Modi surname” remark case.

The Court has also declined to grant any interim protection to Mr. Gandhi on his plea seeking a stay on conviction. 

The Court of Justice Hemant Prachchhak observed that it is in the interest and fitness of the case that the matter be decided finally, and refused interim protection at this stage.

The Gujarat High Court will pass the final judgement post summer vacation.

