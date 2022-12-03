Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi | Hearing adjourned to January 7

December 03, 2022 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - Thane

The defamation case relates to comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a speech on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the death of Mahatma Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: AP

The hearing of the defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on December 3 adjourned to January 7 by a court in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district as he is busy with the nationwide Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The exemption from personal appearance for Mr. Gandhi was granted by Bhiwandi Judicial Magistrate First Class IC Wadikar.

“The defamation matter came up for hearing on Saturday. It has been adjourned for January 7, when arguments will be heard regarding permanent exemption of Gandhi,” the Congress leader’s advocate Narayan Iyer told PTI.

The complainant Rahul Kunte was not present in court either during the day as he is out of station.

The defamation case relates to comments made by the Congress leader during a speech on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the death of Mahatma Gandhi.

