Deesa base fills gaps in airfields between Gujarat, Rajasthan: Air Chief

The new air base will help optimise fuel-carrying by aircraft in addition to balancing Pakistan’s recent upgradations in the area

Dinakar Peri GANDHINAGAR
October 23, 2022 23:01 IST

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The new Deesa air field to be constructed in Gujarat close to the western border fills a huge gap between air bases in Gujarat and Rajasthan, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari told The Hindu at DefExpo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone virtually last week during the Expo where he said that the forward Air Force base will add to the security architecture of the country.

The new air base will help optimise fuel-carrying by aircraft in addition to balancing Pakistan’s recent upgradations in the area, a defence official stated while adding that the air base would also be well protected while allowing IAF to launch offensive operations when required.

The project received sanction from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in March 2018 at a cost of ₹997.63 crore and will be executed in two phases. Of this, ₹935.74 crore has been earmarked for ‘works services’ for creation of infrastructure, a defence official said. The tender has already been awarded and the work ready to commence, officials said.

The base will also play a vital role in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions in the region, a second source stated adding, the base will also improve overall air connectivity in the region with the current thrust for regional connectivity under UDAN scheme.

Mr. Modi had said that India is now better prepared to respond to any misadventure on the western borders. “After coming to the government, we decided to set up an operational base in Deesa, and this expectation of our forces is being fulfilled today. This region will now become an effective centre of security of the country”, he added.

