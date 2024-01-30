GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deeply anguished by murder of student from Haryana, says Indian mission in Atlanta

Vivek Saini was hammered to death by a white man in an incident that was recorded in close-circuit TV cameras

January 30, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta on January 29 expressed deep anguish over the “brutal and heinous” murder of an Indian citizen in Georgia, U.S.A, last week. Vivek Saini, a student from Haryana, was hammered to death by a white man in an incident that was recorded in close-circuit TV cameras.

“We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal and heinous incident that led to the death of Indian national/student Vivek Saini and condemn (the) attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the U.S. authorities have arrested the accused and are investigating the case,” said the Consulate General of India in Atlanta.

The video of the murder went viral over the last few days which showed a Caucasian man hitting Saini with a hammer till he apparently became lifeless,

“The Consulate got in touch with the family of Saini immediately after the incident, provided all consular assistance in sending the mortal remains back to India and remains in touch with the family,” the Indian mission stated.

