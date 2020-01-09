National

Deepika Padukone patriotic when endorsing Modi govt scheme, anti-national after visiting JNU: Kanhaiya

Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

more-in

Addressing a crowd outside the premises of the Human Resource Development Ministry (HRD) in New Delhi, he also said there was no “tukde tukde” government before 2014.

Taking a dig at the Centre, former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students union president Kanhaiya Kumar on January 9 said actress Deepika Padukone was patriotic when she was an ambassador for a Modi government initiative but turned anti-national after visiting JNU.

Addressing a crowd outside the premises of the Human Resource Development Ministry (HRD) in New Delhi, he also said there was no “tukde tukde” government before 2014.

‘Tukde tukde’ gang is a term used by the BJP to refer to alleged sympathisers of separatists.

Ms. Padukone and shuttler P.V. Sindhu were on October 22, 2019 named ambassadors for ‘Bharat Ki Laxmi’, an initiative by the Modi government aimed at bringing to light the commendable work done by women across the nation ahead of the festival of Diwali.

The Bollywood star on January 7 visited the JNU in New Delhi to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob on January 5, though she did not address the crowd.

She earned bouquets as well as brickbats from various people, including politicians, for her act of showing support to the JNU students.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
students
police
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2020 7:55:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/deepika-padukone-patriotic-when-endorsing-modi-govt-scheme-anti-national-after-visiting-jnu-kanhaiya/article30524282.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY