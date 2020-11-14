National

Deepavali celebrations across India

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might have deterred some people from celebrating Deepavali. Here are scenes from India showing the celebration of the festival of lights.

Akshardham temple decorated with lights on the eve of Deepavali, the festival of lights in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on November 13, 2020. Several States and Union Territories in India have announced a total ban on bursting all forms of firecrackers and their sales due to the upsurge of COVID-19 and consistent rise in air pollution.

