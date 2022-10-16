Deepak Nayyar appointed as Kluge Chair

The only other academic from India to have been invited as Kluge Chair in Countries and Cultures of the South by Washington-based Library of Congress is Romila Thapar

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
October 15, 2022 22:05 IST

Deepak Nayyar, an Emeritus Professor of Economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. File | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Deepak Nayyar, an Emeritus Professor of Economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been appointed as Kluge Chair in Countries and Cultures of the South by Washington-based Library of Congress.

"The John W Kluge Center at the Library of Congress is pleased to announce the appointment of Deepak Nayyar as Kluge Chair in Countries and Cultures of the South. Nayyar began his time at the Kluge Center this September,” according to a statement issued by the Library of Congress and reported by PTI.

The only other academic from India to have been invited to this Chair is Romila Thapar.

Mr. Nayyar, 76, was distinguished University Professor of Economics at the New School for Social Research, New York, from 2008 to 2012, and was Professor of Economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, from 1986 to 2011. He has also taught at the University of Oxford, the University of Sussex and the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He also served as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi from 2000 to 2005.

