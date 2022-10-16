India

Deepak Nayyar appointed as Kluge Chair

Deepak Nayyar, an Emeritus Professor of Economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. File

Deepak Nayyar, an Emeritus Professor of Economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. File | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Deepak Nayyar, an Emeritus Professor of Economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, has been appointed as Kluge Chair in Countries and Cultures of the South by Washington-based Library of Congress.

"The John W Kluge Center at the Library of Congress is pleased to announce the appointment of Deepak Nayyar as Kluge Chair in Countries and Cultures of the South. Nayyar began his time at the Kluge Center this September,” according to a statement issued by the Library of Congress and reported by PTI.

The only other academic from India to have been invited to this Chair is Romila Thapar.

Mr. Nayyar, 76, was distinguished University Professor of Economics at the New School for Social Research, New York, from 2008 to 2012, and was Professor of Economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, from 1986 to 2011. He has also taught at the University of Oxford, the University of Sussex and the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He also served as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi from 2000 to 2005.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
education
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2022 4:06:18 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/deepak-nayyar-appointed-as-kluge-chair/article66015252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY