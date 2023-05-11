HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm Mocha

The cyclone is likely to bring heavy rainfall to the Andaman island chain

May 11, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 09:57 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
A quick response disaster management team clears a tree that fell in a storm due to cyclone Mocha at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, on May 10, 2023.

A quick response disaster management team clears a tree that fell in a storm due to cyclone Mocha at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, on May 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm— Mocha— overnight and it is likely to make landfall between Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh and Sittwe in Myanmar, officials said on May 11 morning.

The cyclone, named Mocha by Yemen— pronounced as 'Mokha', is likely to bring heavy rainfall to the Andaman island chain, they said.

At 8:30 a.m., the cyclonic storm was about 510 km southwest of Port Blair, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The storm is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by tonight, it said.

"It would reach its peak intensity on the evening of May 13," the IMD said.

It is likely to weaken slightly from the morning of May 14, and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar and Kyaukpyu with a maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph, the IMD said.

Related Topics

India / cyclones

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.