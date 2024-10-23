Cyclone ‘Dana’ forms over Bay of Bengal, to cross Odisha-Bengal coasts between October 24-25: Met

The deep depression over Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm, Dana and is likely to cross the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal as a severe cyclonic storm during October 24-25 with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour gusting 120 km per hour, said India Meteorological Department on Wednesday (October 23, 2024)

“The deep depression over east central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 18 km per hour during past six hours intensified into a cyclonic storm “DANA” and lay centered over the same region about 560 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 630 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) and 630 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh),” says a bulletin issued by IMD.

The bulletin says, “it is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning of October 24 and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of October 24 to morning of October 25, as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.”

Under the impact of cyclonic system over Bay of Bengal, coastal districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore are likely to experience a wind speed between 100 and 110 kmph. Northern Odish district of Mayurbhanj is expected to get 80-90kmph while it will be 60 to80kmphin Puri.

Districts such as Cuttack, Jajpur, Khurda, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar may record wind speed of between 60 and 70kmph while the same will come down to 50 to 60 kmph in Sundargarh and South Jharkhand. Interior districts such as Angul, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sambalpur and Deogarh would have wind speed reaching up to 40 to 50 kmph. All these districts will receive heavy rainfall during October 24 and 25.

“Trees in coastal districts will be uprooted and thatched houses will be damaged under the cyclonic storm. The power infrastructure could be hit,” said Manorama Mohanty, Director of Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Archaeological Survey of India directed its site in-charges of monuments and museums to close their premises for visitors during natural disaster to avoid any untoward incident. Besides, they were asked to keep strict vigil and carry out preparedness for protection of monuments in view of cyclone.

According to Odisha government, 51 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams have been deployed in the vulnerable districts while 178 fire services teams have been deployed and 40 fire services teams were being deployed in vulnerable locations. Total 20 National Disaster Response Force teams were being mobilized from Bhatinda, Punjab. As an exigency measure, five NDRF teams are being flown to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has asked his cabinet colleagues and MLAs to supervise cyclone preparedness and other activities in close coordination with senior administrative officials.