Deep depression formed over southeast Bay of Bengal: IMD

May 10, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - Bhubaneswar

The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 intensified into a deep depression and lay centred in the same region, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

The system moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 5 kmph and lay centred at about 540 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1,460 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and 1,350 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar), the bulletin said.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards for some time and then north-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region around today evening," the IMD said.

Later, the weather office said, then continuing to move north-northwestwards, the system will gradually intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by May 11 morning and a very severe cyclonic storm by May 12 morning over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, it is likely to re-curve gradually, move north-northeastwards and weaken slightly from May 13 and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around the forenoon of May 14, with maximum sustained wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 130 kmph.

