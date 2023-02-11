ADVERTISEMENT

Deendayal Upadhyaya's vision has inspired our govt: PM Modi

February 11, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - New Delhi

His vision has inspired the government to work for the marginalised, the Prime Minister tweeted on Deendayal Upadhyaya’s death anniversary

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 11 paid homage to Deendayal Upadhyaya, a key ideologue of the ruling BJP, on his 55th death anniversary, saying his vision has inspired the government to work for the marginalised.

An RSS functionary, Mr. Upadhyaya was among the founding leaders of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later morphed into the BJP, and was its president when he was killed under mysterious circumstances during a train journey in 1968 in an alleged robbery bid.

Mr. Modi has credited Mr. Upadhyaya's vision of "antyodaya" and "integral humanism" as the inspiration behind his government's welfare thrust.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I pay homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Punya Tithi. We will never forget his efforts for national progress and serving the poor. Inspired by his vision, we are working round the clock to ensure the fruits of development reach the marginalised and the downtrodden," the Prime Minister tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US