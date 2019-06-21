Deem Bill pending in RS as lapsed: M. Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday suggested that a Bill pending for more than five years in the Upper House should be deemed to have lapsed, calling for a wider debate on the issue.

“The Bills passed by the Lok Sabha, and pending in the Rajya Sabha, lapse with the dissolution of the House of the People… they have to be reintroduced in the Lok Sabha and the entire process has to be gone through afresh. This means a lot of delay. Can we make any change in this regard?”

In all, 22 Bills passed by the 16th Lok Sabha, which were pending in the Upper House, lapsed. “In effect, the Lok Sabha has to take up these 22 Bills again for consideration and passing… it would take a minimum of two sessions for doing so,” said Mr. Naidu. Among them were the Land Acquisition Bill, Consumer Protection Bill, Triple Talaq Bill and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.