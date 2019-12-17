Decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat’s e-auction today

The decommissioned aircraft carrier ‘Viraat’, which was ordered to be scrapped six months ago by the government, will be e-auctioned here on Tuesday.
The e-auction — by Metals and Scrap Trading Corporation (MSTC) — will be conducted from 12.16 p.m. The magnificent ship holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest serving warship in the world.
Also read | The end of a voyage
Originally commissioned into the British Royal Navy as ‘HMS Hermes’ in 1959, she joined the Indian Navy in 1987 and was rechristened as ‘INS Viraat’ and after a distinguished service of nearly three decades to the country, she was finally decommissioned in 2017.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.