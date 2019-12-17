Decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat’s e-auction today

The decommissioned aircraft carrier ‘Viraat’, which was ordered to be scrapped six months ago by the government, will be e-auctioned here on Tuesday.

The e-auction — by Metals and Scrap Trading Corporation (MSTC) — will be conducted from 12.16 p.m. The magnificent ship holds the Guinness World Record for being the oldest serving warship in the world.

Originally commissioned into the British Royal Navy as ‘HMS Hermes’ in 1959, she joined the Indian Navy in 1987 and was rechristened as ‘INS Viraat’ and after a distinguished service of nearly three decades to the country, she was finally decommissioned in 2017.