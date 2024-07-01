ADVERTISEMENT

Decoding the new criminal laws | Watch live

Updated - July 01, 2024 05:15 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 05:04 pm IST

Tune in to The Hindu at 6 PM for this insightful discussion.

The Hindu Bureau

Join us live at 6 pm on July 1, 2024 to decide the potential ramifications of the new penal laws. 

As curtains fall on the colonial-era criminal codes, Aaratrika Bhaumik of The Hindu is joined by Supreme Court advocate Nipun Saxena to discuss the potential ramifications of the new penal laws.

The discussion explores why concerns have been raised against the laws purportedly expanding police powers at the expense of civil liberties. It will also provide insight into the addition of new offences and their implications for the criminal justice system.

Also read: India’s new criminal codes: The Hindu’s detailed coverage

This session promises to offer a comprehensive understanding of the new laws. Tune in to The Hindu at 6 PM for this insightful discussion.

Join us live at 6 pm on July 1, 2024.

Watch this space for the live link.

