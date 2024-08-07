Declare Wayanad landslides national disaster: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to govt in Lok Sabha

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) spoke on the issue of Wayanad, and urged the central government to declare the landslides as a national disaster. “There has been a tragedy in Wayanad and I am amazed that they are not allowing us to speak and make a statement,” Mr. Gandhi said, amidst constant sloganeering in the Parliament.

Mr. Gandhi urged the Union government to declare the Wayanad landslides a natural disaster and requested a comprehensive rehabilitation package and enhanced compensation.

Extremely heavy rain triggered the landslides in the hilly areas of Wayanad, leaving at least 224 people dead and hundreds injured.

Mr. Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the landslide-affected people at Chooralmala in Wayanad district on August 2, 2024.

Mr. Gandhi had said it was a “terrible tragedy for Wayanad, Kerala, and the nation during his visit.” He also said he was “deeply pained” to see people who have lost family members and homes in the tragedy, calling it a “national disaster” and demanding an urgent comprehensive action plan.