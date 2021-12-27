Declare priority- stop Omicron or crowds at poll rallies, Varun tells govt.

‘Policy makers should lead from the front, inspiring the common public to stay at home,’ he says

On a day when Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan met Election Commission of India officials to brief them on the spread of Coronavirus variant Omicron in view of the coming Assembly polls, BJP MP Varun Gandhi asked the government and political class to declare its priority on “whether to fight the rapid spread of Omicron or demonstrate political heft via large crowds at poll rallies.”

In a tweet posted on Monday, he said: “to impose night curfew, but hold rallies where lakhs attend during the day, this is beyond the understanding of the ordinary citizen. Keeeping in mind the limited health care infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh, we will have to honestly introspect whether our priority is to fight the rapid spread of Omicron or demonstrate political heft via large crowds at poll rallies.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Gandhi quoted the Centre’s own note to the Maharashtra government in March 2021 that pointed out the very limited efficacy of night curfew on containing COVID-19. “Policy makers should lead from the front, inspiring the common public to stay at home,” he stated.