Declare cow the national animal, says Allahabad HC

Court wants cow protection to be a fundamental right

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday said that the cow should be declared the national animal and that gau raksha (cow protection) should be included as a fundamental right of the Hindus. The court made the comments, along with a string of other observations, noting the religious and cultural significance of cows and the need for cow protection, while denying bail to Javed, a person from Sambhal, who has been in jail since March on charges of allegedly stealing a cow and slaughtering it with his associates.

While holding the cow as a symbol of Indian culture and talking of threats to this culture, a Bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav also warned people that they should not forget the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

The court said history was full of instances that “whenever we forgot our culture, foreigners attacked us and enslaved us and if we are not warned, we should not forget the unbridled attack on and capture of Afghanistan by Taliban”.

Justice Yadav said that scientists believe the cow is the only animal that inhales and exhales oxygen. He invoked mythology at several points in the 12-page order in Hindi.

The court stressed that the cow was the “basis of our culture” and had occupied an important place in the Puranas, the Shastras, the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, even as it pointed to the economic value of cows as the “backbone” of farming and other uses in daily life.

Justice Yadav also opined that Parliament should bring in a law to take tough action against those accused of cow slaughter. He described cows as a symbol of Hindu faith and culture, and claimed that even the majority of Muslims in the country were in favour of a nationwide ban on cow slaughter.

While noting that the cow be declared the national animal and cow protection be included as a fundamental right of Hindus, the court said:

He added, “When the faith and culture of the country suffer injury, the country becomes weak.”