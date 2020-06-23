Decision soon on Class X and XII exams, CBSE tells Supreme Court

The Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the “decision-making process” on whether the remaining Class X and XII exams from July 1 to 15 should be held amid the pandemic was at an “advanced stage”.

The court scheduled the next hearing for June 25 at 2 p.m. It will consider separate petitions filed by parents of both CBSE and ICSE (Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations) students.

Advocate Rishi Malhotra, for petitioners who are worried parents, said the students were worried about the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. A group of parents has sought quashing of a notification for conducting the remaining Class X and XII exams in July. They have asked for students to be awarded marks based on an internal assessment or in line with marks allotted for practical exams.

A similar request has been made by the Maharashtra, Delhi and Odisha governments to the Union Ministry of Human Resources and Development.

The parents said in the plea that students could be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they appeared for exams amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases

“The government is deciding... Let the government take a decision. These are unprecedented,” Justice Khanwilkar, flanked by Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna, addressed Mr. Malhotra orally.

The Bench also took up a separate petition filed seeking clarity on the part of the ICSE authorities regarding the pending examinations. The Bombay High Court had already raised concerns over the conduct of the exams in the midst of rising cases of infections and deaths. It had asked the ICSE authorities to make their stand clear on the exams.

The court asked the ICSE, represented by senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, to “take the informed decision of the government (about conduct of exams) seriously and abide by it”.

The government initially told the court that it could not decide for the ICSE.

“We cannot decide for the ICSE. They have to say ‘we will follow the decision of the government’. We cannot bind the ICSE to our decision, they have to bind themselves,” Mr. Mehta clarified to the court.

But the court told Mr. Gupta that the ICSE should go by what the government decided.

“In the interest of the students, ICSE should go by what the government decides about the conduct of the exams. The decision of the government will be taken after consultations with experts. It will be an informed decision. You (ICSE) abide by it,” Justice Khanwilkar addressed Mr. Gupta.

Mr. Gupta, at one point, asked the top court to defer the case on ICSE exams pending in the Bombay High Court. He urged the court to list the ICSE case with the CBSE matter coming up on June 25.