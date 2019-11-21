Decision on NCP, TMC, CPI national status likely next year

The Election Commission of India is likely to take a call on whether the Nationalist Congress Party, the All-India Trinamool Congress and the Communist Party of India can continue to have the status of national parties only after the next round of Assembly elections that are expected to finish early next year, ECI officials said on Wednesday.

The ECI has been hearing the issue of de-recognition of the three parties after their performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

A party’s candidates have to secure at least 6% vote share in four States or more and it must have at least four Lok Sabha MPs for the status.

An ECI official said the parties had asked for more time since Assembly elections in Jharkhand, scheduled to finish in December, and Delhi, expected to go to polls in early 2020, were coming up. The official said the ECI had not passed any orders yet and might decide after the elections, having accepted the parties’ request for time.