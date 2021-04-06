Decency of language a must for a healthy democracy: V-P

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday “emphasised the need to maintain civility of words and decency of language in public discourse” and said “it is necessary for a healthy and strong democracy”, a statement from the V-P’s Secretariat said.

Mr. Naidu addressed the closing ceremony of the 25-day ceremonial “Dandi march” organised by the Union Ministry of Culture to kick off 75 weeks of celebrations ahead of the 75th Independence Day next year.

Addressing the gathering at Dandi in Gujarat, Mr. Naidu urged everyone to take inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi.

“Gandhiji’s principle of non-violence was not limited to physical violence alone, rather it encapsulated non-violence in words and thoughts too,” he said.

He added “that political parties should treat each other as rivals, not as enemies”, the statement said.