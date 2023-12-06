December 6 was the day when ordinary citizens destroyed Babar’s symbol: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

December 06, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - New Delhi:

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, while speaking during the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, referred to December 6 as the day when the symbol of Babar was destroyed.

“Today is December 6 that marks the mahaparinirvan divas [death anniversary] of Babasaheb Ambedkar, who gave us the Constitution. Secondly, it is the day when the ordinary citizens of this country destroyed the symbol of Babar. That is why this day is so important,” Mr. Dubey said, without directly mentioning the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya.

The BJP MP hailed the Narendra Modi government’s decision to remove special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and referred to military archives to argue that India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had blundered on several counts.

“They [the Congress] have done only politics with Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Dubey said.

The BJP member also attacked the Congress over its politics of reaching out to other backward classes (OBCs) and recalled how its former party chief Sitaram Kesri was targeted and insulted.

