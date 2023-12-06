ADVERTISEMENT

December 6 was the day when ordinary citizens destroyed Babar’s symbol: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

December 06, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - New Delhi:

Nishikant Dubey says the Congress has done only politics with Jammu and Kashmir

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, while speaking during the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, referred to December 6 as the day when the symbol of Babar was destroyed.

“Today is December 6 that marks the mahaparinirvan divas [death anniversary] of Babasaheb Ambedkar, who gave us the Constitution. Secondly, it is the day when the ordinary citizens of this country destroyed the symbol of Babar. That is why this day is so important,” Mr. Dubey said, without directly mentioning the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya.

The BJP MP hailed the Narendra Modi government’s decision to remove special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and referred to military archives to argue that India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had blundered on several counts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“They [the Congress] have done only politics with Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Dubey said.

The BJP member also attacked the Congress over its politics of reaching out to other backward classes (OBCs) and recalled how its former party chief Sitaram Kesri was targeted and insulted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US