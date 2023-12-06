HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

December 6 was the day when ordinary citizens destroyed Babar’s symbol: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Nishikant Dubey says the Congress has done only politics with Jammu and Kashmir

December 06, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey. File.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, while speaking during the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, referred to December 6 as the day when the symbol of Babar was destroyed.

“Today is December 6 that marks the mahaparinirvan divas [death anniversary] of Babasaheb Ambedkar, who gave us the Constitution. Secondly, it is the day when the ordinary citizens of this country destroyed the symbol of Babar. That is why this day is so important,” Mr. Dubey said, without directly mentioning the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya.

The BJP MP hailed the Narendra Modi government’s decision to remove special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and referred to military archives to argue that India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had blundered on several counts.

“They [the Congress] have done only politics with Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Dubey said.

The BJP member also attacked the Congress over its politics of reaching out to other backward classes (OBCs) and recalled how its former party chief Sitaram Kesri was targeted and insulted.

Related Topics

Lok Sabha / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.