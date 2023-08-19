ADVERTISEMENT

Debroy's article doesn't reflect govt. or EAC-PM views, says Eco Advisory Council

August 19, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST

Debroy is the chairman of the Council

Bibek Debroy is the chairman of Economic Advisory Council.

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) has distanced itself from its chairman Bibek Debroy's article suggesting embracing a new constitution and said the article, in no way reflects the views of EAC-PM or the Government of India.

"The recent article by Dr @bibekdebroy was in his personal capacity. In no way do they reflect the views of EAC-PM or the Government of India," EAC-PM tweeted on Thursday.

EAC-PM is an independent body constituted to advise on economic and related issues to the Government of India, specifically to the Prime Minister.

Debroy is the chairman of the Council.

Although the tweet did not mention which article it was referring to, Debroy had earlier this week authored an article in Mint titled 'There is a case for 'we the people' to embrace a new Constitution' and termed the present Constitution a 'colonial legacy'.

"Much of what we debate begins and ends with the Constitution. A few amendments won't do. We should go back to the drawing board and start from first principles, asking what these words in the Preamble mean now: socialist, secular, democratic, justice, liberty and equality. We the People have to give ourselves a new Constitution," Debroy wrote.

The online edition of the article published on August 14 too has a disclaimer which read: "These are the author's personal views. In no way do they reflect the views of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister or Government of India."

EAC-PM has two full-time members –Sanjeev Sanyal and Shamika Ravi. Its part-time members include Neelkant Mishra, Poonam Gupta and TT Ram Mohan.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

