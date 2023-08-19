HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Debroy's article doesn't reflect govt. or EAC-PM views, says Eco Advisory Council

Debroy is the chairman of the Council

August 19, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST

PTI
Bibek Debroy is the chairman of Economic Advisory Council. File.

Bibek Debroy is the chairman of Economic Advisory Council. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

New Delhi

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) has distanced itself from its chairman Bibek Debroy's article suggesting embracing a new constitution and said the article, in no way reflects the views of EAC-PM or the Government of India.

"The recent article by Dr @bibekdebroy was in his personal capacity. In no way do they reflect the views of EAC-PM or the Government of India," EAC-PM tweeted on Thursday.

EAC-PM is an independent body constituted to advise on economic and related issues to the Government of India, specifically to the Prime Minister.

Debroy is the chairman of the Council.

ALSO READ
‘There’s a case’ to throw the book at Bibek Debroy: Mayawati

Although the tweet did not mention which article it was referring to, Debroy had earlier this week authored an article in Mint titled 'There is a case for 'we the people' to embrace a new Constitution' and termed the present Constitution a 'colonial legacy'.

"Much of what we debate begins and ends with the Constitution. A few amendments won't do. We should go back to the drawing board and start from first principles, asking what these words in the Preamble mean now: socialist, secular, democratic, justice, liberty and equality. We the People have to give ourselves a new Constitution," Debroy wrote.

The online edition of the article published on August 14 too has a disclaimer which read: "These are the author's personal views. In no way do they reflect the views of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister or Government of India."

EAC-PM has two full-time members –Sanjeev Sanyal and Shamika Ravi. Its part-time members include Neelkant Mishra, Poonam Gupta and TT Ram Mohan.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.