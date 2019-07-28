Debate and not disrupt, Venkaiah Naidu tells House of Elders

A day after 17 political parties jointly wrote to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu complaining about “hurried legislation” that were being rushed through without due parliamentary procedures, Mr. Naidu said on Saturday that the ruling and Opposition parties needed to function as “joint stakeholders” and not look at each other as “enemies or adversaries”.

“Members of Rajya Sabha have a special responsibility cast on them of leading by example being the members of the House of Elders,” Mr. Naidu said on Saturday.

“During this session, some members in their wisdom have preferred to tear official papers and throw them at the Chair on some occasions. Such conduct does not speak well of the functioning of our parliamentary democracy,” the Vice-President said in a speech at a “Democracy Awards” function of the Maharashtra State Election Commission in Mumbai.

Democracy was all about debate, discussion and decision and should not be replaced by disorder, disruption and delay in legislation, he said.

People’s mandate

In a word of caution for the Opposition, Mr. Naidu said the mandate of the people should be respected. At the same time, the Opposition parties did have the right and responsibility of getting governments to deliver on the promises made by them during the polls, he said.

“I want to make it clear that both the ruling and Opposition parties have the shared responsibility of ensuring effective functioning of our legislatures by taking on board concerns of each other,” he added.

Though Mr. Naidu is yet to reply to the Opposition’s letter, his office, according to officials, is collecting data to negate the Opposition’s claim of “little parliamentary scrutiny” of Bills. “During the last two years of Mr. Naidu’s chairmanship, 10 Bills were first introduced in the Rajya Sabha (till the last session) and of them, eight were referred to the standing committee concerned,” a senior official in the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.“One more Bill, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, introduced in and passed by LS after scrutiny of standing committee was then sent to RS and the Upper House sent it to select committee of RS,” the official added.