Debabrata Mukherjee elected chief of Audit Bureau of Circulations

The chief marketing officer of United Breweries, Debabrata Mukherjee, was unanimously elected chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for 2021-2022, an ABC statement said on Friday.

Mr. Mukherjee, who has over 27 years of experience, was responsible for managing brands such as Kingfisher, Heineken and Amstel, it said.

A publisher member on the council, Pratap G. Pawar of Sakal Papers, was unanimously elected deputy chairman for the year, the ABC statement said. Apart from Mr. Mukherjee, Karunesh Bajaj of ITC, Aniruddha Haldar of TVS Motor Company and Shashank Srivastava of Maruti Suzuki India are the advertisers’ representatives on the council for 2021-2022, it said.

Riyad Mathew of Malayala Manorama, Devendra V. Darda of Lokmat Media, Hormusji N. Cama of the Bombay Samachar, Shailesh Gupta of Jagran Prakashan, Parveen Someshwar of HT Media, Mohit Jain of Bennet, Coleman and Co. and Dhruba Mukherjee of ABP were the publishers’ representatives, apart from Mr. Pawar.