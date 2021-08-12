Himachal landslip | Bus traced, death toll rises to 13

The number of dead may further increase, according to officials.

The death toll in the landslip tragedy at Nigulsari in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh has risen to 13.



Three more dead bodies were recovered on Thursday, August 12, after rescue operation started on early morning after it was temporarily halted on Wednesday night.

State Disaster Management director, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta told The Hindu. that Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, which among other vehicles was hit by boulders and muck following the landslip has been traced.



"The rescue operation is still underway. A team containing 10 rescue member has been sent towards bank of Satluj River," he said.



On August 11, a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus with at least 28 passengers on board, a truck and few other vehicles were hit by boulders and muck following a major landsliip on national highway number five close to Nigulsari.



The landslip occurred at around 12.30 p.m., close to Nigulseri village. The bus is feared to have rolled several feet down the gorge towards the Sutlej river. The bus was on its way from Reckong Peo in Kinnaur to Haridwar in Uttarakhand, according to an official statement.



Thirteen people have been rescued and about 60 people are feared to be buried under the debris, the statement added. The Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), CISF, police and district administration teams are busy in the rescue operation.