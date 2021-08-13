Himachal Pradesh landslip | Death toll climbs to 15

Shimla

13 August 2021 10:09 IST

Rescue operations resumed this morning to trace the 15 others still missing in the landslip

The death toll in the landslip in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district has climbed to 15 with the recovery of one more body on Friday, August 13,2021, a senior disaster management official said. Rescue operations resumed this morning to trace the 15 others still missing in the landslip that occurred near Chaura village in the district on Wednesday.

While 10 bodies were recovered on Wednesday, four were found on Thursday from the landslide site.Besides 13 people were rescued on Wednesday itself. State Disaster Management Director, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, said search and rescue operations resumed at around 5.30 am.

The authorities had suspended the search operation on Thursday night. A Bolero and its passengers feared buried under the rubble could not be traced, Mokhta said, adding that it might be possible that the vehicle rolled down with the debris. The rescue operation is being carried out jointly bythe National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) andthe members of local police and home guards.