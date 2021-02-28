Death toll in Chamoli disaster touches 72

NEW DELHI

The death toll in the disaster in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has increased to 72. The identities of 40 bodies have been established so far.

In all, 30 human body parts have been found at different places. The DNA samples of 110 family members of the missing persons and 86 bodies/body parts have been sent to the forensic science laboratory in Dehradun for matching.

The Joshimath police have registered 205 missing reports.

