Death sentence to eight Indians in Qatar: EAM Jaishankar meets family members

October 30, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday met the family members of eight Indian nationals who were handed down death sentence by a Qatari court.

Mr. Jaishankar also told the family members that the government attaches highest importance to the case and will continue to make all efforts to secure their release.

The eight former Indian Navy personnel were on Thursday handed down death sentence by Qatar’s Court of First Instance.

ADVERTISEMENT

India described the ruling as “deeply” shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

“Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families,” Mr. Jaishankar said on ‘X’.

“Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release. Will coordinate closely with the families in that regard,” he said.

The Indian nationals, who worked with private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year reportedly in an alleged case of espionage. Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public. In its reaction to the ruling by the Qatari court, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that it is attaching “high importance” to this case and is exploring all legal options.

The charges were filed against the eight Indian navy veterans on March 25 and they were tried under Qatari law.

(With agency inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT