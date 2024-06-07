Unnao rape case: court rejects ex-BJP leader’s plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to suspend the 10 year jail term awarded to expelled Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar for the custodial death of the Unnao rape victim’s father.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court rejected Sengar’s plea seeking suspension of his sentence during the pendency of his appeal against conviction.

“This Court is not inclined to allow the present application seeking suspension of sentence at this stage. Accordingly, the present application stands dismissed,” the high court said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sengar sought suspension of his sentence on the ground that he has already served almost six years and the prosecution’s case against him is solely based on circumstantial evidence.

“Though the appellant [Sengar] herein has undergone more than half of the sentence imposed upon him, i.e. about six years out of 10 years of imprisonment awarded to him, this Court also remains conscious of the fact that the period undergone by a convict is only one of the several factors which are to be taken into consideration while adjudicating an application seeking suspension of sentence,” the court said.

It added, “Other factors such as gravity of offence, nature of the crime, criminal antecedents of the convict, impact on public confidence in court, et al. are also to be appreciated and kept in mind by the courts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The court said once an accused has been held guilty, the presumption of innocence gets erased, and his application for suspension of sentence has to be considered on the basis of a prima facie view of his role, gravity of offence, etc. and the period undergone in jail is only one of these several factors.

The court noted that Sengar has already been convicted of raping the minor daughter of the deceased man and sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his life in that case.

On March 13, 2020, Sengar was sentenced by the trial court to 10 years rigorous imprisonment, besides a fine of ₹10 lakh, in the case of death of the rape victim’s father in custody. The trial court had said “no leniency” can be shown for killing a family’s “sole bread earner”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl’s father was arrested at the behest of Sengar under the Arms Act and had died in custody on April 9, 2018, owing police brutality.

Sengar’s appeal challenging the trial court’s verdict in the main Unnao rape case is already pending in the high court. He has sought quashing of the December 16, 2019 judgement of the trial court which convicted him in the rape case. Sengar has also sought setting aside of the December 20, 2019 order sentencing him to imprisonment for the remainder of his life.

The girl was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.