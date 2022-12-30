ADVERTISEMENT

Death of Russian nationals in Odisha | Ambassador Denis Alipov praises Indian investigation

December 30, 2022 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - NEW DELHI

Congress leader Manish Tiwari had earlier expressed doubts about the handling of the case in Odisha hinting that the cremation of the deceased destroyed evidence. 

The Hindu Bureau

Russian envoy Denis Alipov. File | Photo Credit: Twitter/@AmbRus_India

NEW DELHI

Praising Indian investigation into the death of two Russian nationals, Moscow’s envoy Denis Alipov on December 30 took on the Congress leader Manish Tiwari and reminded that cremation is also a part of the Russian culture. Mr. Tiwari had earlier expressed doubts about the handling of the case in Odisha hinting that the cremation of the deceased destroyed evidence. 

“We appreciate the investigation efforts by the Indian authorities into the death of two Russian nationals in Odisha. Meanwhile, it would be useful for some Hercule Poirot lovers to learn that cremation in Russia is as customary as burial. Idleness is the root of all evil,” said Ambassador Alipov in a remark that was posted on his social media account. 

Postmortem report of Russian MP Pavel Antov terms nature of death as accidental

A wealthy Russian businessman and lawmaker Pavel Antov and his associate Vladimir Budanov died in unexplained circumstances in a hotel in Odisha’s Rayagada district. They were later cremated after post-mortem. The local police has ruled out any criminal angle though questions continue to linger about the case. 

Following the cremation, Mr. Tiwari had said, “Two Christians cremated not buried! Why? Hercule Poirot says burnt bodies tell no tales.” 

