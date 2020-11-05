Death knell of Mamata government has been sounded, says Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister is on a two-day visit to the State

Alleging that the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has started an unprecedented oppression on Bharatijya Janata Party ( BJP) workers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal on Thursday said that the death knell of the Trinamool Congress government has been sounded.

“With the kind of cycle of oppression has been unleashed particularly on the BJP workers by the Manata Banerjee government, I can say with certainty that death knell of Mamata government has been sounded. In the times to come, the BJP with form the government here with a two thirds majority,” Mr. Shah told journalist in Bankura.

The Home Minister who started his visit to Bankura by garlanding a statue of Birsa Munda said that the benefits of central schemes are not reaching the people of the state including the adivasi population.

“In this adivasi area the money for construction of houses is not reaching the people. Farmers are not getting ₹6,000 which is being allocated by Centre and the poor families are deprived from ₹5 lakh health insurance benefit. There are 80 schemes of Centre aimed at welfare of the poor and adivasis but the benefit of all schemes is not reaching the people,” the BJP leader said.

Mr. Shah said that if Mamata Banerjee thinks that by stopping the central government schemes she can stop the BJP then she is mistaken. “If she allows the benefits of ₹6,000 to reach every farmers, health benefits, toilets and houses to reach the poor, then people may even give a thought about her,” Mr. Shah said.

The issue of non-implementation of two central schemes Ayushman Bharat and PM Kisan has been a subject of debate in West Bengal. While the Trinamool Congress government maintains that they have similar schemes for the people of the State, the BJP leadership have been raising question on why these schemes won’t be implemented in the State. Recently, the Chief Minister wrote to both the Ministries (Ministry of Health and Agriculture) saying that she is willing to implement the schemes if they are routed through the State.

Mr. Shah said that on one hand he can see a huge anger among the people against Mamata Banerjee government and on the other hand there is hope among the people that there will be change in West Bengal under leadership of Narendra Modi. The Home Minister sought the support of people to make “Sonar Bangla ( Golden Bengal)”. During the day Mr Shah along with other BJP leaders is likely to have lunch at a tribal house in Bankura’s Chaturdihi village.

The Trinamool Congress reacted sharply saying that Mr Shah’s claims of forming next government in Bengal. “ The BJP is day dreaming when it says that it will form next government in Bengal with a two- thirds majority. All section of people including the poor and advisais of West Bengal are with Mamata Banerjee,” TMC MP Saugata Roy said.