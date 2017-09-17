Deadline for registration of madrasas

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday extended the deadline for madrasas to register themselves on the State government’s website by 15 days.

The last date for registration is September 30, Minority Welfare Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary told PTI.

He said there were some technical bottlenecks, which had been removed.

“The last date for all madrasas to register themselves by submitting all the relevant information on the website has been extended by 15 days,” Mr. Chaudhary said.

“Till now, as many as 2,500 madrasas have uploaded all their information,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on August 18 launched a website related to madrasas, and orders were issued to upload all the relevant information pertaining to the managing committee of the madrasa, teachers, students and other information by September 15.

The aim behind the move was to stop irregularities in the madrasas and bring a qualitative improvement in the madrasas.