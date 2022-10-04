Deadline extended for National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship

Jagriti Chandra October 04, 2022 03:04 IST

October 04, 2022

The scholarships are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections from Class IX every year

Representational image. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The Union government’s Ministry of Education has extended the deadline for submission of applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship scheme for 2022-2023 till October 15 from September 30. The scholarships are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections from Class IX every year. One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students for students studying in State government, government-aided and local body schools. The amount of scholarship is ₹12,000 per annum. Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than ₹3,50,000/- per annum are eligible to avail the scholarships. They must have at least 55% marks or equivalent grade in Class VII examination for appearing in the selection test.



