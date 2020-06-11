Dead tusker found in Odisha’s Boudh

The carcass of a tusker was found inside Mundeswar jungle under the Madhapur forest range in Odisha’s Boudh district on Wednesday.

Although both tusks of the dead pachyderm were intact, external injuries on its body that looked like bullet holes raised suspicion about the involvement of poachers in the killing.

Divisional Forest Officer of Boudh Jashobanta Sethi said the cause of death was yet to be ascertained. “Investigation is on and we are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death of the wild elephant,” he said.

The dead tusker was aged around 25 years. A group of women from Dakapadar village who had entered Mundeswar jungle to collect forest produce had located the corpse near the Matunala mountain stream. On receiving the information, forest officials rushed to the spot.